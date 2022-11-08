KCR speeds up BRS promotion

Hyderabad: Having won the Munugodu bypoll, TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao wants to put his best foot forward in promoting the Bharat Rashtra Samithi as a national party in the Hindi heartland.

It is learnt that he is contemplating to go to Delhi soon and meet a host of political leaders as well as leaders of social and farmers' organisations. KCR is said to have directed senior party leaders to contact some leaders and prominent people in different fields in Delhi and explain to them about the objectives of the proposed national party. This would be a precursor to the meeting KCR proposes to have with them.

Sources said that KCR during his meeting with the like-minded parties and those who were fighting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rule to join hands with BRS so that they can launch a united fight during 2024 Lok Sabha elections.