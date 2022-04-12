KCR using farmers as pawns to grab power again: Congress

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao staging a protest in New Delhi was nothing but an attempt to grab power for the third time in Telangana using farmers as pawns, alleged AICC national spokesperson and Telangana Congress senior leader Dr Dasoju Sravan.

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday, Sravan said, "KCR conspired to deceive farmers in the name of dharna in Delhi. Both the BJP and the TRS are playing politics over paddy issue. Who should work for the farmers? The TRS, which is in power in the State, and the BJP, which is in power at the Centre, are holding dharnas? Now who will resolve the issue?" he questioned.

"KCR knows the rules of paddy purchase and had agreed to the conditions laid by the Centre in the past. But now, he is doing the fake dharnas," quipped Sravan. "If the Chief Minister is honest, then the IKP centres should be set up and procurement should start. KCR is playing dramas without doing this. The Telangana community should take note of this situation," he urged.

"Rakesh Tikait sitting in the protest is a testament to KCR's opportunistic politics. KCR failed to show minimum support when Tikait was agitating against the farmer laws. But today, Rakesh Tikait is sitting next to CM. Shouldn't this be called opportunistic politics?" asked Sravan.