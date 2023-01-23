KCR's confrontationist attitude against Governor draws BJP ire

Hyderabad: Former MLC N Ramchander Rao on Sunday found fault with the State government adopting a confrontation mode with State Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundrarajan and added that it is hurting the interests of the people of Telangana.

Addressing media, he said that the State government wanted to hold the budget sessions from February 3. He said that as the convention goes, every budget session must commence with the joint session of the assembly and the council addressed by the State Governor.

However, the government has been in confrontation mode with the Centre because of its ego problem. It is showing the same by holding the assembly sessions without the Governor's address and has done the same during the previous session." It seems that the government wants to hold the ensuing budget session without the governor's speech, he said.

The Governor's address is a policy statement issued by the government to the people through the legislature outlining what it has done and what it intends to do. But, based on technical grounds, the legislature is not prorogued to hold sessions without inviting the Governor.

"By doing so, the government is shooting itself in the foot." "Because, without proroguing the legislature, the government can not avail itself of the constitutional powers vested in it to promulgate ordinances to take any important decisions," he added.

He claimed that the government was sowing unfounded doubts about the Governor's office in public. This is despite the Governor, saying that she will not take any decisions against the finance and appropriation bills that go against the interests of the people of Telangana.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao does not want the Governor and want the opposition members suspended, as he does not want their presence to run the State back like Nizam-style rule in Telangana. But, the people of Telangana would fight against any such attempts, he added.

In addition to insulting the Governor by not extending the protocol, he claimed that CM KCR is politicising flag hosting on Independence Day and Republic Day. He demanded the KCR's government to commence the ensuing budget session with the Governor's speech and spell out what it had done on its promises of unemployment allowance and filling one lakh jobs.