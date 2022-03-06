'KCR's disrespectful attitude towards Guv condemnable'

Hyderabad: BJP State Chief Spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao said that his party strongly condemns the disrespectful attitude of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao towards the constitutional guardian of the State. In a statement here on Saturday, he said, as per the Constitution of India, the State Governor is not just a figurehead but the head of the State Executive. The Governor is a fundamental constituent of the elected government, along with Chief Minister and the State Cabinet. Undermining the State Governor's role amounts to undermining and violating the letter and spirit of the Indian Constitution, he said.

Citing trivial reasons to cancel Governor's address for a state budget session showcases the level of petty politics to which the TRS government led by CM K Chandra Sekhar Rao has fallen. BJP strongly condemns this unfortunate deviation from well established best practices and traditions of the State Legislative Assembly, for petty political expediency. People of Telangana State will reject this unwarranted disrespect to the State Governor Dr Smt.Tamlisai Soundararajan, he added.