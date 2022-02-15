KCR's next stop Gandhi Bhavan

Hyderabad: "It appears that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's next destination is Gandhi Bhavan. The Congress has no leader in the State and perhaps the AICC has asked him to lead the Congress in Telangana and KCR is following the script given by the Congress," alleged State BJP president Bandi Sanjay.

Reacting to the comments of the Chief Minister during his two-hour press conference on Sunday, Sanjay has said that only two people don't believe that there was a surgical strike and find fault with the purchase of Rafale aircraft. One is Rahul Gandhi and the other is KCR. He does not believe in the Prime Minister. He does not believe in the Indian Army. Whom will he believe? The most wanted criminal Masood Azhar? Sanjay asked. KCR's statement amounts to demoralizing the Army, he added. The BJP chief said that it was unfortunate that the CM was trying to mislead the people on all counts. Referring to the issue of power reforms, Sanjay said the Centre had on January 3 issued new guidelines, according to which, it said that smart meters need not be installed for agricultural connections. But KCR was twisting the facts, said Sanjay.

KCR also said that Modi is unable to utilise 4 lakh MW of power that is available. Four lakh MW is installed capacity. Generation depends on need. Telangana has installed capacity of 17,500 MW, but it generates only about 10,000 MW, he explained.

He further said, KCR's free power was a myth. The government owes Rs 48,000 crore to Discoms. So, it is Discoms which are giving free power. Not KCR, he said.

Recalling KCR's Hindi speech in 2016 at Gajwel public meeting in the presence of Modi, the BJP chief showed a video clip in which KCR was praising Modi saying that he was giving 100% corruption-free government -- "Whether anyone agrees or not that is a fact. Before you became the Prime Minister the devolution of funds to State was only 32%. Now it is 42% and the credit goes to you. I on behalf of all Chief Ministers and States and on my behalf, I congratulate you."

Sanjay alleged that KCR had resigned as Union Minister when he was about to be sacked by Manmohan Singh but projected himself as if he resigned for the cause of Telangana.

He said the reasons given by KCR on the need for a new Constitution are also funny. One of the reasons KCR mentioned was Dalit Bandhu and good roads where trucks can move at high speed. How are they related to the Constitution? KCR was scared of investigations against him in the ESI and Sahay scheme when he was Union Minister, Sanjay said.