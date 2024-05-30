Key suspect arrested in Prajabhavan bomb blast phone call

Hyderabad: In a significant development concerning the bomb blast phone call at Prajabhavan, the police have apprehended a suspect. The individual, identified as Shivarāmakrishna, was traced to Musheerabad after making suspicious phone calls related to the explosion. Law enforcement officers have taken Shivarāmakrishna into custody for questioning regarding his involvement in the blast.

Yesterday's incident prompted an extensive investigation by the police, leading to the swift identification and arrest of the suspect. Further details regarding Shivarāmakrishna's alleged role in the explosion are being probed by the authorities. Additionally, the police have conducted thorough inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the bomb blast, aiming to uncover any potential accomplices or motives behind the incident.