Khairtabad Bada Ganesh turns cynosure of all eyes

Hyderabad: Thousands of devotees thronged to see the massive 69-foot ‘Vishwa Shanti Maha Shakti Ganapati’ pandal in Khairtabad on Thursday, the last day for darshan. The huge crowds led to a stampede-like situation and heavy traffic snarls in the vicinity of the Khairtabad and Tank Bund areas.

The area in the heart of the city was teeming with huge crowds, with men, women, and children standing in long queues to catch a glimpse of the iconic idol. The traffic on the main roads of Khairtabad and Tank Bund witnessed massive congestion due to the huge rush. Metro stations at Khairtabad and Lakdikapul were also overcrowded.

As the festival approaches its end, devotees from across the city and even other states made a final pilgrimage to witness the massive idol and seek blessings. Nearly 60,000 to 70,000 people visit the Khairtabad Ganesh daily, with weekend footfalls touching one to two lakhs. It is estimated that over two lakh devotees visited the pandal on the last days of the festival.

A large number of vehicles were stuck in Khairtabad, Somajiguda, Punjagutta, Lakdikapul, and other surrounding areas. The police advised commuters to take alternative routes.

The Khairtabad Maha Ganapati is one of the most famous and grandly organised Ganesh pandals in Hyderabad. It has a history of decades, with a huge Ganpati idol installed every year. The Khairtabad Ganesh Utsav Samithi was started in 1954 with the installation of a one-foot-tall Ganesh idol by a local devotee, Singari Shankaraiah, inspired by freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak.

Police have made security arrangements to avoid any untoward incidents. Traffic restrictions near the Khairtabad Ganesh pandal will be in place until the immersion. Moreover, special arrangements have been put in place to manage the large number of visitors.

Meanwhile, in other parts of the city, such as Begum Bazar, streets continue to pull huge crowds. The giant Ganesh idol, known as ‘Pehelwan Ganesh’, appears like a wrestler and attracts a lot of attention. Several other idols with unique innovations were also installed across the city. Other areas like Goshamahal, Dhoolpet, and Lal Darwaza are also well-known for their amazing Ganesh pandals with gigantic idols.

The Ganesh festival, which began on August 27, will conclude with the mammoth immersion procession on Saturday.