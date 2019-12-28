Kids carnival kicks off at Hitex

Madhapur: India's largest exhibition on kids products and services in India kicked off at Hitex on Friday. The three-day fair will continue till December 29. The cast of recently released movie 'Mathu Vadalara' comprising Sri Simha and Kaala Bhairava inaugurated the expo.

Speaking on the occasion, singer Kala Bhairava, son of MM Keeravani, said today's kids are tomorrow's future. Visiting exhibitions like this helps parents in many ways; they can learn how to shape up the future and nurture the talent of their children, he said.

The fair includes products related to kids and schools, creative learning sessions, interactive workshops, conference for school managements, exciting games and contests and fun activities, according to Nupur Agarwal, Founder of My Playdate, Yadagiri Shekar Rao, the state president of Telangana Recognised School Management Association, Amar Deep Singh, MD of Sports Surfacing Pro, Balaji Ashokan, Senior Manager of Sports of Gaudium Sportopia, and Sambit Kumar Mund, General Manager (Business Development), at the inaugural function.

The expo features 80-plus stalls including: Tata Intl Ltd; Trippko, Meubles, My PlayDate, Timor's, Neene, Gaudium Sportopia, eAbhyas Academy, theLeftHandShop.in, Enk Conductive Ink, Extramarks, Olivers and Brain Wonders. The fair is expected to attract about 20,000 visitors. There is an entry fee of Rs 100 to the exhibition. Entry is free for children below 4 years.