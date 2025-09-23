KIMS Sunshine hosp successfully performs complex scoliosis surgery

Hyderabad: Ina remarkable feat of advanced medical expertise, the Spine Surgery Team at KIMS Sunshine Hospital, Begumpet, successfully performed a complex corrective surgery on a young boy suffering from congenital scoliosis. The child had developed a severe Omega deformity due to the delayed procedure, making the case highly challenging.

The surgery was led by spine surgeons Dr. Himanshu Prasad and Dr. Anjaneyulu Reddy, who deployed state-of-the-art technologies including spine navigation, ultrasonic bone scalpel, and intraoperative neuromonitoring to achieve a safe and precise correction. The procedure was a resounding success, and the patient is on the path to a complete recovery.

Speaking about the role of advanced technologies, Dr. Himanshu Prasad noted:

“Spine navigation and ultrasonic bone scalpel have revolutionized spine surgery. These innovations allow us to achieve better outcomes and reduce recovery times for our patients.”

Dr. Anjaneyulu Reddy added that the success of this case reflects the hospital’s commitment to delivering world-class care: “This achievement underscores our dedication to adopting the latest surgical technologies and working as a cohesive team for the benefit of our patients.”

Highlighting the complexity of the case, Dr. Anagh Chakravarthi, lead neuroanesthetist, said: “The severity of the deformity demanded a multidisciplinary approach and meticulous planning. We are extremely pleased with the outcome and thankful for the trust placed in our team.”