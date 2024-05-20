Kishan dubs corporator’s arrest ‘undemocratic’

Hyderabad: Describing Malkajgiri corporator Shravan’s arrest ‘undemocratic’, Union minister and State BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Sunday questioned his arrest without serving any notice. He termed this as the joint conspiracy by the rival parties, including Congress and BRS, to undermine the party’s influence in the Lok Sabha constituency, where it is poised to win.

The Secunderabad MP, who visited Shravan’s residence in Malkajgiri, assured his family members of complete support from the party. While accusing the BRS of colluding with the Congress in plotting to hinder the BJP, he pointed out that no due process was followed. The Union minister described this as undemocratic.

Expressing confidence that the party will effectively counter the conspiracies by both rivals, Reddy asserted that their attempts to prevent its growing influence and success in Malkajgiri would fail. He reaffirmed that the saffron flag would continue to fly high in Telangana.

He reiterated the commitment to fight hereditary parties which are adopting undemocratic methods and said the party would not get deterred by tactics adopted by the rivals.

Shravan was arrested by the Cyber Crime Police, along with three others, for ‘circulating’ an old video with fake information about the LS elections.