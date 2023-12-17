Live
Just In
Kishan flags off Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra
Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy said that the Centre has launched the Vikasit Bharat Sankalpa Yatra across the country to create awareness of the Central schemes benefitting the people.
Addressing after taking part in a series of programmes marking the launch of the yatra at Chinna Golconda in Shamshabad mandal on Saturday, he said the objective of the Centre
under the BJP government is to make India a developed nation by the time it completes 100 years of independence in 2047.
In the next 25 years, India should develop and stand among the developed countries of the world, “we all should work towards this goal.” For this, the Union Minister asked people of all sections of society to unite regardless of politics, caste, religion and language and play their part in making India a developed nation.
He said that poverty needs to be eradicated in the country, and all kinds of infrastructure be provided.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal is to take all the citizens along and dedicate to achieving during the next 25 years golden period for India to achieve such goal, he added.
He said that the Yatra will continue in all the villages till January 26 when the country celebrates Republic Day next year.
The Yatra will create awareness on the welfare schemes and development programmes of the Central government among the public and receive applications from people.
He asked villagers, sarpanches, former sarpanches, ward members, MPTC, ZPTC members, farmers, youth, women self-help groups, government employees and teachers to participate in the Yatra.
Earlier, he flagged a campaign vehicle meant to create awareness among the people about the Central government scheme.
He released the brochures related to the programmes and administered a pledge to the people to make the country a “Vikasita Bharat”. A Namo drone (spraying drone) was launched in the presence of the farmers on the occasion.