Kishan Reddy celebrates yoga day with Hyderabad

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G. Kishan Reddy joined yoga enthusiasts and proponents in International Yoga Day celebrations on Monday

Hyderabad/Delhi: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G. Kishan Reddy joined yoga enthusiasts and proponents in International Yoga Day celebrations on Monday.

Participating in virtual mode from Delhi, Reddy performed several yoga exercises, while yoga proponent Aruna, students of the Hindu Public School, and BJP members joined in from different locations of Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Kishan Reddy said thanks to the Prime Minister's initiative, Yoga is being officially celebrated across the globe. The minister said that yoga can offer a cure for all ailments. He exhorted participants to make yoga a part of their daily lives.

Kishan Reddy hails from Telangana, and represents the Secunderabad constituency in the Lok Sabha.

