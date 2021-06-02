Kishan Reddy inspects vaccination centres

Banjara Hills: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday inspected vaccination facilities at Lake View Banjara Garden.

Later he said the phase-III of vaccination drive continued to increase the number of beneficiaries in the 18-45 age group. "People's cooperation is vital to fight against Covid."

Reddy also visited vaccination centres at Amberpet and Secunderabad to review the facility and monitor the process. "The government of India is working closely with the vaccine manufacturers to get maximum people vaccinated in shortest period", he said.