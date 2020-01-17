Kishan's campaign in Nizampet today

Kukatpally: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy will take up municipal election campaign in various wards of Nizampet municipality on January 18 from 9.30 am onwards. This was stated at a press conference in BJP office here on Friday by Medchal-Malkajgiri district unit president Madhavaram Kantha Rao.

He said Reddy would launch the poll canvassing tour from Dundigal and move on to Kompally, Gundlapochampally, Jawaharnagar, Dammaiguda, Nagaram, Peerzadiguda. The tour, covering four corporations and five municipalities, would conclude at 6 pm in Boduppal. Rao urged the party activists to participate in large numbers in Reddy's tour.