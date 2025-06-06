  • Menu
Krishna Pradeep’s 21st Century IAS Academy to Honor UPSC Rankers and Launch U3 Scholarship Test

Krishna Pradeep’s 21st Century IAS Academy will host a grand felicitation ceremony on June 8, 2025, at Sundarayya Vignana Kendram, Hyderabad, celebrating UPSC 2024 rankers.

Esteemed guests, including Justice N.V. Ramana and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, will attend. The event features interactive sessions with toppers and the launch of the “U3 Scholarship Test,” offering lifetime access to UPSC prep resources. Celebrating 21 years of excellence, the academy also unveils the “Free for Female” initiative, offering free coaching to 50 top female aspirants—empowering future leaders and promoting gender equality in civil services.

