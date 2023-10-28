KTR addresses 'Meet the Press' event, says people have faith in KCR

HYDERABAD : Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KTR addressed at a 'Meet the Press' event in Hyderabad, where he highlighted the achievements of the Telangana government under CM KCR's leadership. He stated that Telangana has become a compass for India, with the state's comprehensive, balanced, inclusive, and integrated development serving as a model for the country.



KTR mentioned that the per capita income in Telangana has significantly increased from Rs 1.14 lakh in 2014 to Rs 3.17 lakh and asserted that people from all communities are living in Telangana without discrimination or caste differences. He said that CM KCR's rule has been a golden age for welfare, with a focus on development. He clarified that the allegations of the state being in debt were incorrect, as the borrowed funds were used for wealth creation, including in the irrigation sector and Mission Bhagiratha, which aims to provide safe drinking water to every household.

KTR also highlighted the achievements in the power sector, where reforms have led to a three-fold increase in installed power generation capacity. He mentioned the balanced development and welfare initiatives undertaken, with equal focus on both villages and towns.

"Telangana's progress in urban and rural development has been recognised nationally, and the state has seen a significant increase in green cover, surpassing Bangalore in the IT sector, and becoming a leader in grain production," KTR said.

On this ocassion, KTR criticized the BJP government at the center and accused both the Congress and BJP of lacking a vision for development. He questioned the promises made by the opposition parties and expressed confidence in CM KCR's leadership and the implementation of schemes for all sections of society.

The minister clarified that the state government is focused on development and urged people to vote accordingly. He also mentioned that Telangana has allocated the largest budget for the Muslim minority among all states in the country.