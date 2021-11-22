KTR lauds officials on winning Swachh Survekshan Awards for TS

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has received many awards for the Swacch Survekshan 2021 under the Swachh Bharat Mission. Telangana was adjudged the second-best performing State in the country under the Safaimitra Suraksha Challenge 2021. Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday appreciated officials and public representatives for getting the awards.

KTR said, "Telangana government's commitment towards overall development was aiding urban local bodies bag awards at the national level. Other civic bodies should get inspired from the municipalities that have won clean awards at the national level."

The minister congratulated all Mayors, Municipal Chairpersons, Commissioners, and officials, who bagged the awards. He also met the officials and public representatives in New Delhi after they received the awards.

The minister said after the formation of Telangana, the State government was ensuring comprehensive development in both urban and rural areas. Rapid urban development would pave way for further prosperity of the State".

"Towards this, apart from extending special funds to towns, many development programmes were taken up specifically for towns, he stated.

KTR pointed out that Telangana was not only excelling at the State level in urban administration, but also was performing well in the PM Svanidhi and other programmes at the national level.

"All this was possible because of the dedicated efforts and coordination among the Municipal Administration department staff," he said.

He wanted towns in the State to implement more development programmes to get national-level recognition.