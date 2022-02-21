KTR objects to Kishan's statement on Bayyaram steel plant

Hyderabad: Stating that Union Minister G Kishan Reddy was showing his incapabilities as a Minister by stating that Centre would not sanction steel plant at Bayyaram, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday said that people of the State doesn't need a Minister who cannot work for the development of their State.

Rama Rao said that instead of working for the welfare of people of Telangana, G Kishan Reddy was showing his capabilities as a Minister by making such statements. Rao expressed anger and dissatisfaction over Kishan Reddy's statement which said that the Centre would not be setting up Bayyaram Steel Plant.

"I want to know if this was a personal statement made by Kishan Reddy or was it the Union Government's decision that he announced?" he questioned. The statement of Kishan has shattered the dreams of thousands of youth belonging to the tribal community in the region, KTR added.

The IT Minister also wrote a letter to Union Minister for Steel Ramachandra Prasad Singh stating that despite having rich mineral wealth in Bayyaram, the Union government's lack of will has become a curse for setting up the steel plant. He alleged that the Centre has been showing step-motherly attitude towards Telangana since its formation.

Rao said the Centre has ignored all the promises made under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014. He said that Bayyaram contributes to 11 per cent of the steel produced in the country. The Union government expressed its decision that a steel plant cannot be set up at Bayyaram, but the same government spent Rs 71,000 crore for revamping old plants under Steel Authority of India. Not a penny has been given to Bayyaram steel plant, he alleged.

Rao further said that there was no response from the government even though the Telangana government expressed readiness to partner with them in setting up the steel plant. The Centre has also assured of iron ore supply from Chhattisgarh's NMDC, but there was no response either, he said. He mentioned that this was not the first time a letter was being written reminding the Centre for setting up the steel plant at Bayyaram. Many letters were written to various Union Ministers, but not a single response was received, he said.