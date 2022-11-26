KTR throws open Shilpa Layout flyover, says Metro Rail to be expanded to 63 km

Hyderabad: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao on Friday inaugurated one of the lengthiest flyovers constructed as part of the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) at Shilpa Layout and announced the expansion of Hyderabad Metro Rail in the city with 63 km. He said that the city has been undergoing a major metamorphosis.

To ensure hassle-free and smooth travel experience, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has developed massive infrastructure in different parts of the city. Continuing its efforts, giving a direct access to the Outer Ring Road (ORR), the GHMC built the 4-lane bi-directional Shilpa Layout flyover which gives better connectivity between Hi-tech City, Hyderabad Knowledge Centre (HKC) and Financial District and connecting Punjagutta (IRR) to Gachibowli (ORR). It also gives connectivity to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) from the core city via Punjagutta, Jubilee Hills Checkpost, Durgam Cheruvu, and Gachibowli.

The flyover was constructed under the SRDP programme at a cost of Rs 466 crore and is 2.81 km long. The SRDP programme was initiated keeping in view of traffic congestion in the city. He said that 47 projects have been undertaken with Rs 8,000 crore and are going ahead with a complete plan for the expansion of MMTS, Metro Rail and RTC across the city.

For better infrastructure and to expand the public transport in the city, the Minister announced that a total of 63 km of metro rail will be built in the second phase, covering 26 km from BHEL-Lakdikapul, 5 km Nagole to L B Nagar and 32 km Mindspace to Shamshabad Airport. "Whether the Central government cooperates or not for the development of the State, the development is progressing in the city according to the plan of the State government," added KTR.

"The facilities which are provided here are not available in the metro cities in the other states such as Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and Ahmedabad. And the highest level of infrastructure in Hyderabad is not available anywhere else."

Steps will be taken to complete the third level bridge from Gachibowli to Kondapur in the next coming months under Stage-2 in the area. Similarly, Kothaguda flyover which is 470 metres long and 11 metres wide is going to ease traffic at three junctions, Botanical Garden, Kothaguda, and Kondapur will be thrown open by December end or first week of January.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi said that 10 per cent of the budget has been allocated for the development of greenery along with the transportation and added that measures will be taken to complete the remaining 13 flyovers undertaken by SRDP. So far, 17 flyovers have been made available.

Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy, Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy, MLCs Patnam Mahender Reddy, Surabhi Vanidevi, Deputy Mayor Srilata Sobhan Reddy were also present.