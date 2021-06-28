KTR to launch 4 link roads today to ease traffic woes in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao is to inaugurate four link roads at several locations while participating in some development programmes in the Twin Cities on Monday.

Traffic problems are being caused by heavy traffic and congested roads. The four roads are ready for opening as part of the first phase of the work. The government has spent about Rs 27.43 crore to complete them.

In the first phase 37 link roads are planned by spending Rs 317 crore. KTR will start the link roads to improve connectivity in the City. The HMDA, GHMC and officials of other wings have made arrangements for the inauguration of the roads.

The government took up several link roads to ease traffic problems and improve connectivity in the city. As many as 135 link roads, stretching 126.20 km, are planned under the Strategic Road Development Programme.

Happy to be throwing open 4 more newly developed missing link roads tomorrow



🔅Vasanth Nagar - NAC (0.75Km)

🔅IDPL Employees colony - Srila Park Pride (0.46Km)

🔅Novotel to RTA office (0.6Km)

🔅JV Hills park to Madjeed Banda (1.01 Km)

🔅ISB Road to ORR (1.94Km) ( Manikonda) pic.twitter.com/VtRuLsltrY — KTR (@KTRTRS) June 27, 2021



