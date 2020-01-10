KTR will pay special attention to hyderabad city growth

Madhapur: Local Corporator V Jagdishwar Goud said here on Friday that Municipal Administration Minister and TRS Working President K Tarakarama Rao will devote special attention to the development of Greater Hyderabad.



Speaking after inspecting CC roads in Bikshapatinagar of Madhapur division, Goud stated that the government would allocate more funds for the creation of basic facilities so as to develop every division of GHMC. He pledged to strive for giving a facelift to Madhapur division. Among those who accompanied Goud during the inspection were TRS party activists Mahesh, Tanaji, Bheemayya and Shankar.