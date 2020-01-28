Kukatpally: Karangula Rajeswar Rao elected Tumkunta civic body chief

Kukatpally: Karangula Rajeswar Rao, who won from Ward 9 of the new Tumkunta civic body, on Monday was elected as chairman, said local MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao here.

Congratulating Rao and the vice-chairperson Vani Veera Reddy, he advised the newly elected people's representatives to be constantly in touch with people and strive to specially achieve development of the civic body. The MLA also congratulated all newly-elected councilors.