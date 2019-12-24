Law against superstitious beliefs demanded at Osmania University Guest House

OU: Jana Vignana Vedika activist Ramesh has demanded that the Telangana government bring about a law to prevent superstitious beliefs. He was speaking at a press meet organised by OU student associations and a committee formed to press the state government to enact a law against superstitions, at OU Guest House on Tuesday.

Ramesh said that many poor and illiterate people, especially from downtrodden sections, were being exploited by fake babas and cheats. He demanded a law preventing cheating of people on the basis of superstitious beliefs, as most of victims belong to dalit communities.

He urged people to participate in a public meeting to be held on December 30 in front of Arts College to press the government bring a law against superstitious beliefs. Speeches by experts and cultural activities would be performed to create awareness among public during the meeting, he said.