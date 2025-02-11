  • Menu
Law & order deteriorating in State: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday alleged that the attack on the Chilkur Balaji Temple head priest CS Rangarajan was a testament to the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Rama Rao along with MLA P Sabita Indra Reddy and others visited Rangarajan, who was attacked. KTR demanded that the fanatics who committed the attack be severely punished. “The law and order situation in Telangana is in a state of disarray.

The attack on Chilukuru Balaji Temple Chief Priest Rangarajan is a testament to this. The attack on Rangarajan is the most heinous and despicable act. No matter who did it, in what name, or with what agenda, the state government has the responsibility to act with iron fist in matters of law and order,” said Rao.

