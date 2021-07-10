Learning platform for CAs set up

Hyderabad: On the eve of chartered accountants day, CA M Devaraja Reddy, Past President of ICAI started a learning platform www.HCAS.in developed by Hyderabad Chartered Accountants' Society to help the chartered accountant community to increase knowledge and cater to the industry needs in a better way.



The platform was opened in the presence of industry stalwarts in the profession, promising an adequate support system to the young team.

President CA, Prabina Kumar Moningi, HCAS, said, "Necessary training, assistance and guidance are the key objectives that will be met through the means of journals, publications, educational activities, knowledge and solutions portal. Core committees have been formed on the aspects of auditing, FEMA, international taxation, valuation, professionals could utilise the opportunity by being a part of it as well as contributing to it."