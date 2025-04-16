Let’s build a beggar-free society: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister Kishan Reddy has emphasised the need to strive for a beggar-free society by promoting human values and the principles of Sanatana Dharma.

On Tuesday, educationists associated with Sphoorthi and Vijetha Vidya Sansthan discussed their efforts to create a society free from begging, while also addressing the importance of human values and Dharma Yuga.

On this occasion, Union Minister Kishan Reddy released a series of lessons composed by renowned music director Vande Mataram Srinivas to raise awareness about these issues. He congratulated the participants for their work.

Speakers at the event highlighted the plight of children abandoned by their parents, and parents separated from their children, who often resort to begging for survival.

They also noted that many individuals in this situation may be physically or mentally disabled. The speakers mentioned that they are providing necessary support and admitting those in need into orphanages.

They explained that children still in school are enrolled in Gurukul schools and younger children are being taken into orphanages. This initiative is being carried out with the assistance of voluntary service organisations, corporate sponsors, local community members, and educational institutions.

The speakers called for further action to advance this programme, suggesting that law enforcement, municipal corporations, and public officials could play an important role in supporting these efforts. A song addressing these themes, composed by Vande Mataram Srinivas, was played for Kishan Reddy during the meeting. Additionally, a short film on these topics has also been produced. Participants in the meeting included Ramakrishnam Raju, head of Sphoorthi and Vijetha educational institutions, as well as Vande Mataram Srinivas, Mudigonda Visveswara Shastri, Sudheer Varma, Nanda, Kishore, and others.