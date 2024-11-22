Let’s return to our roots, Venkaiah Naidu tells people

Hyderabad: Former vice-president Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday called upon Indians to return to their roots, emphasising that many have forgotten their language, dress, and culture. He stressed the importance of re-connecting with tradition. People from Hyderabad and surrounding districts attended the Lok Manthan programme to learn more about their cultural origins.

Naidu inaugurated the Lok Manthan Bhagyanagar-2024 exhibition at Shilparamam, which will continue for four days. He praised the richness of Indian culture, noting that it co-exists harmoniously with nature and animals. He remarked that Western influences affected the Indian mindset, leading to changes in culture, language, literature, music, and instruments.

Naidu called for a focus on promoting Indian languages, advocating that people prioritise their mother tongue before learning other languages. While expressing no opposition to English, he, however, stressed the importance of preserving one's native language, comparing the mother tongue to eyesight and English to spectacles—without the former, the latter holds little value.

Naidu shared the purpose of Lok Manthan-2024—shed the colonial mindset and re-connect with roots. He recalled practices such as offering sugar to ants and milk to snakes, which belong to traditions. However, he asserted that many have become enamoured with Western culture, resulting in a loss of connection to their heritage.

Naidu noted the achievements of President Draupadi Murmu, ex- president Ramnath Kovind, and former CJ N V Ramana, all of whom had their education in their mother tongues. He highlighted his background, stating that he studied in a local school and that PM Modi did not attend a convent school but became a prominent leader.

Naidu emphasised that even as V-P, he remained proud of his traditional attire, encouraging others to embrace their mother tongue, culture, and identity with pride. He urged the practice of ancient traditions and urged everyone to communicate in their mother tongue, claiming that the obsession with English is unnecessary.

He called for respect and appreciation of the musical instruments and literature passed down through generations. ‘Telugu people abroad cherish their language, while people in India have fallen into an English craze’. He emphasised the Hindu tradition of recognising divinity in natural elements, as well as the teachings of ‘brahmacharya’, ‘grihastha’, 'vanaprastha', and sanyasashram’.

Naidu advised fostering a friendly relationship with nature and embracing cultural practices to enhance the quality of life. He insisted that children should be instilled with a spirit of hard work and physical exercise from a young age, as this would lead to their growth through yoga. He remarked that a strong physical foundation leads to mental strength among youth.

The ex-VP emphasised that the family system is vital to Hindu tradition. He advocated for strengthening the system and encouraged spending time with elders, asserting that family structure is unique to India and can serve as an ideal for the world.

‘RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat to take part’

Lok Manthan Bhagyanagar-2024 Reception Committee Chairman, Union Minister Kishan Reddy announced that President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the four-day Lok Manthan Bhagyanagar 2024 programme at Bhagyanagar venue on Friday.

He also said on Thursday after the inaguration of the exhibition of the Lok Manthan Bhagyanagar-2024 that RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat will also participate for three days and he will give guidance on family system and its importance, social equality, Swadeshi and other issues.

Kishan Reddy urged all to avoid using plastic items in the programme, and called for all to take part, as it is a purely apolitical one, and related to Indian culture.

He said that the exhibition programme will be held in Shilparamam, while the Manthan will be held at Shilpakala Vedika.