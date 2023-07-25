Live
Lightning strikes on street of Atthapur in Hyderabad triggering panic
A video of the same is going viral on social media cautioning the public to remain indoors and to come out only emergency purposes
Hyderabad: Amidst the heavy rains lashing Hyderabad, a few areas in the city has witnessed lightnings striking on the road. One such incident in Attahpur. A video of the same is going viral on social media cautioning the public to remain indoors and to come out only emergency purposes.
A massive lightening struck on a luckily empty street in Atthapur in #Hyderabad during the mad downpour on Monday night. The guy who was seen walking missed it by a whisker. Luckily no one was hurt, some electronics reportedly damaged! #StaySafeHyderabad, said a tweet posted by Twitter user Revathi.
Heavy rains lashed many districts of Telangana on Monday. The Meteorological Department has announced a red alert in Telangana. It predicted that the State will receive heavy to very heavy rains in the next three days. The weather department, which has already issued an orange alert, has recently announced a red alert.
It has warned that there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rains in many parts of the State on 25, 26 and 27 July. Thunder, lightning and gusty winds are likely to occur across the State, it said. According to the Meteorological Department, winds will blow at a speed of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour.
The cyclone formed in the Bay of Bengal is now 3.1 km above the mean sea level in the vicinity of South Odisha. The weather department has said that it is continuing to rise. A low-pressure area is likely to form over the North West Bay of Bengal near South Odisha – North Andhra on July 24.
People in Telangana are advised to take precautions and stay safe during the rains.