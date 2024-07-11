Loco pilots at Sec'bad stn get new facility to unwind after a hectic day

Hyderabad: A Yoga room and a meditation hall have been set up for loco pilots at Secunderabad railway station under the South Central Railway (SCR), Secunderabad division, to help them manage stress during their demanding 12-hour shifts. The upgraded crew running room also includes regular health checkups and counselling centres to address both personal and professional issues, providing support for the well-being of the staff.

According to SCR officials, the comfort of loco and assistant loco pilots is of utmost importance. These arrangements have been made to ensure they can relax amid their hectic schedules.

Currently, the Secunderabad running room accommodates 60 staff members daily from various directions. The Secunderabad crew booking lobby is one of the busiest workplaces, with around 800 staff members signing on and off for duties each day. These staff members are involved in running trains in multiple directions from the Secunderabad area to Vijayawada, Guntur, Guntakal, Balharshah, Sholapur, Parli, and other destinations.

Highlighting the features, M Gopal, ADRM/Secunderabad, said, “SCR accords the highest priority to frontline running staff involved in train operations. Apart from resting cubicles, meditation, and Yoga rooms, around 26 rooms are fully air-conditioned. The facility also includes a spacious dining hall and a modern kitchen, where staff are provided with healthy and hygienic breakfast, lunch, and dinner at subsidised rates. Additionally, there is a 40-seater seminar hall. An RO plant has been installed for clean drinking water, and the health of the staff is monitored during their halts. Counsellors are also available to provide support.”

“The running room has been equipped with various other amenities, such as a lift for all floors, laundry facilities, a shoe shining machine, clean washrooms, solar water heaters, a reception with a digital bed occupancy system, mechanised washed linen, branded quality cots and mattresses, a dining hall, a modular kitchen and store, and a fresh water supply,” he added.

B Venkatesh, divisional electrical engineer, stated, “As the job of a loco pilot demands a high level of concentration and skill, the Railways ensures that they are provided with proper accommodation and rest between their shifts to rejuvenate and prepare for the next trip. Accordingly, the running room at Secunderabad enables crew members to avail complete rest in disturbance-free, air-conditioned rooms, ensuring they are ready to perform their duties safely. Additionally, the crew booking lobby serves as the hub for scheduling the running staff for duty.”

“It is equipped with integrated kiosks featuring breath analysers, biometric systems, and webcams for the signing on and off of loco pilots, assistant loco pilots, and train managers (guards). Before undertaking duty, loco pilots must perform a breath-analysing test, take an oath on 'No SPAD' (Signal Passing at Danger), and acknowledge all new circulars to ensure the smooth and safe running of trains,” he added.