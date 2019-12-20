Lokesh holds meet on electoral rolls

Hyderabad: GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar held a meeting with political parties on special summary revision of electoral rolls 2020 in all the 15 Assembly Constituencies on Thursday.

On the publication and preparation of healthy draft electoral rolls, the Commissioner urged the representatives of political parties to motivate the citizens to verity their names, age, address etc and also to encourage the eligible voters who were not yet registered.

Further, he asked them to bring suggestions if any before officials in rectifying the electoral rolls. The Commissioner instructed the officials to conduct meeting with the political parties on Friday and give details of draft electoral rolls and nagari maps to them.

Lokesh Kumar said a special campaign day would be conducted at polling booths where voters can file their claims and objections for preparation of error free final photo electoral rolls by January 15, 2020. The voters can also verify their names in the draft electoral rolls available in the ERO's offices or ECI/ CEO website www.ceotelangana.nic.in and submit their claims and objections .

If any abnormal no. of voters was found in a particular household. it would be verified again. In 2019 around 54,000 persons were enrolled as new voters. Additional Commissioner Elections Jayaraj Kennedy, EROs of 15 assembly constituencies and representatives from political parties Marri Shasidhar Reddy, G Niranjan and P Rajesh from Cong-I, P Venkatramana, K Pawan Kumar from BJP, Purushotham Rao from TRS, Syed Aminul Hasan Jafri, Mustaq Ahmed from AIMIM and P Balraj and K Agraippa were present at the meeting.