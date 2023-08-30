LPG price cut nothing but playing with emotions of people: Kavitha

Hyderabad: Responding to the ‘Raksha Bandhan gift’ of decreasing Rs 200 per cylinder to women folk by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BRS leader K Kavitha on Tuesday said that this was nothing but playing with the emotions of the people.

She criticised the Central government which has pocketed huge profits by increasing cooking gas prices and boasting as if it has given a big relief by decreasing a minimal amount.

She said that in the last ten years, the BJP government has increased Rs 800 and now they have reduced just Rs 200 only. “This is not a gift. It is like playing with the emotions of the people,” said Kavitha on X.