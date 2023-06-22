LTMRHL Shortlisted for Prestigious UITP Award

  • Menu
HYDERABAD: L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited (LTMRHL) has been shortlisted for International Association of Public Transport (UITP) awards-2023.

The nomination was submitted by it on ‘Elevating Multimodal Transit Experience in Hyderabad. LTMRHL was among 500 nominations, under multimodal integration category after fulfilling the criteria pertaining to a policy, or an initiative, which significantly strengthened multimodal integration at the urban transport system level, resulting in improvement in access to mobility transport solutions for passengers.

Commenting on the occasion, KVB. Reddy, MD & CEO, L&TMRHL, said, “It is indeed a proud moment for us that our nomination was shortlisted as one of the finalists. We thank the Association for recognising our efforts in offering Hyderabad and our passengers an eco-friendly mode of transport. Hyderabad Metro Rail continues to prioritise the needs of passengers and remains dedicated to providing safe, and efficient transportation solutions.”

