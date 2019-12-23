Macha Bolarum Lake remains in dire condition

Macha Bolaram: The residents in the colonies around the Macha Bolarum Lake are facing miserable conditions due to GHMC's negligence of cleaning the lake. The lake is emitting stench and is filled with froth.

Praneeth, a local said, "The Lake has turned into a mini dump yard where people from many nearby colonies dump garbage, mainly the plastic wastes. Some parts of the lake have become a haven for mosquitoes and rodents affecting the lake's ecosystem. Children frequently ask us to take them to the lake but with mosquitoes buzzing in our ears, I hesitate to take them to the lake."