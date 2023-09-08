Maha top babu throws light on AI challenges

Hyderabad: Brijesh Singh, Principal Secretary, Chief Minister’s Office, Government of Maharashtra emphasised the potential and challenges posed by Artificial Intelligence (AI) in policing and law enforcement. The talk was organised by the Indian School of Business-Institute of Data Science (IIDS) at the school’s Hyderabad campus. Many students of ISB and members of the faculty attended the discussion, where, he shared his insights and experiences on “Generative AI: Risks and Countermeasures” on Wednesday.

He underlined that the failure to adequately understand and address new risks of AI could undermine responsible development and public trust. He said, “Criminals may weaponise these flexible systems without constraints, posing threats from the dissemination of State-sponsored disinformation to sophisticated economic interference and identity theft at scale. Their very abilities to learn from and generate novel output based on immense datasets magnify both promise and vulnerabilities in unprecedented ways.”

Singh said, “Law enforcement too plays a pivotal part in mitigating harms, whether through new reporting frameworks that raise awareness of critical incidents or cross-industry task forces targeting the root sources of online criminal activities.” Adding, Just as AI progresses unevenly across domains and usage, our defences must adapt through open information sharing between groups on the forefront.