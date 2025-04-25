Mahesh Bank donates 10 PCs to school

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Mahesh Co-operative Urban Bank Ltd recently donated 10 personal computers to Heda Model High School of Marwadi Shiksha Samithi under corporate social responsibility activity.

Anita Soni and CA S B Kabra, directors of the bank, have donated the PCs in the presence of V Arvind, managing director & CEO of the bank. Anita Soni appreciated the functioning of the management of the bank and for improving the bank’s profit and NPA recovery.