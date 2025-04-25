  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Mahesh Bank donates 10 PCs to school

Mahesh Bank donates 10 PCs to school
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Mahesh Co-operative Urban Bank Ltd recently donated 10 personal computers to Heda Model High School of Marwadi Shiksha...

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Mahesh Co-operative Urban Bank Ltd recently donated 10 personal computers to Heda Model High School of Marwadi Shiksha Samithi under corporate social responsibility activity.

Anita Soni and CA S B Kabra, directors of the bank, have donated the PCs in the presence of V Arvind, managing director & CEO of the bank. Anita Soni appreciated the functioning of the management of the bank and for improving the bank’s profit and NPA recovery.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick