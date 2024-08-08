Live
Just In
Mahila Cong urges BJP to implement 33% quota in LS, StateAssemblies
Hyderabad: The police foiled attempt by Mahila Congress leaders to lay siege to the BJP State office in Nampally. They continued their demonstration at Gandhi Bhavan as part of the nation-wide campaign demanding immediate implementation of 33 per cent women reservation law in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies.
State president of Mahila Congress M Sunitha Rao along with several women converged at Pradesh Congress office Gandhi Bhavan by afternoon to take out a march towards BJP office. However, the heavily deployed police had placed barricades at the gates and blocked them from venturing outside of the premises. The Mahila Congress workers raised slogans while holding placards demanding reservation for women. They recalled the promise made by ruling BJP in Centre and its failure to implement across the country. The workers continued the demonstration, even as the police tried to pacify them.