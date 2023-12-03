Maiden batch of 153 Agniveervayu passed out

Secundrabad: The passing out parade (POP) at the Airmen Training School Belagavi in Karnataka on Saturday would be etched in the history of the Indian Air Force as the first batch of 153 Agniveervayu (Women) marched shoulder to shoulder with their male counterparts. A total of 2,280 Agniveervayu (Men and Women) trainees successfully completed 22 weeks of training.

The Passing Out Parade of the maiden intake of Agniveervayu (Women) along with the second intake of Agniveervayu (Men), was held at Airmen Training School Belagavi on Saturday, after completion of their Ab- initio training. Air Marshal R Radhish reviewed the parade and witnessed the scintillating display of drill and march past by the trainees.

The Air Marshal congratulated and felicitated the award winners who had performed exceedingly well in different fields. The RO lauded the Agniveervayu for their excellent effort to make the parade impressive and magnificent. He exhorted that new challenges were emerging from the global security scenario. Hence, the combat training and military preparedness acquired during the 22 weeks should be used in the deliverance of military objectives. He also impressed upon the Agniveervayu to continue enhancing their knowledge and skills, and conduct themselves in an exemplary manner at all times.

The RO also expressed his appreciation to the parents of the Agniveervayu, acknowledging their contribution to the country and for raising men and women of honour, who are all set to be part of the fourth largest Air Force in the world. This intake of Agniveervayu was inducted into the IAF on June 28 under the Agnipath scheme. The passing out parade marked the culmination of their basic military and stream-based training that not only imparted physical training but also enhanced the intellectual and moral capabilities of Agniveervayu, essential to the ethos of an air warrior.

The momentous occasion was witnessed by the families of young men and women the impressive passing out parade function.