Malabar Gold opens 22nd store in TG

Hyderabad: Malabar Gold and Diamonds, a global jewellery retailer said it has opened a new store in Telangana. The store launched at Medipally, Peerzadiguda, is the brands 22nd store in the State.

Spread across 3,500 sft, the store is house to Malabar’s exclusive brands, including Mine, the diamond jewellery, Era uncut diamond jewellery, Divine heritage jewellery, Ethnix handcrafted jewellery, Precia precious gemstone jewellery, and Viraaz royal polki jewellery. The store’s collection includes gold, diamonds, polki, precious gemstones, silver, and platinum. On the launch, M P Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Group, said: “We are excited to introduce our jewellery collections to the community of Medipally, Peerzadiguda. Our new store features a range of exclusive brands, highlighting the finest in design and craftsmanship. We invite everyone to come, explore and discover the jewellery pieces that match all occasions.”

Amar Singh, Mayor, Peerzadiguda; Kurra Shiva Kumar Goud, Deputy Mayor; M Sudheer Reddy, Medchal former MLA, and T Sridhar Reddy, Corporator, inaugurated the store in the presence of customers, and the management team.

As part of the festive season, Malabar Gold and Diamonds announced offers on the purchase of jewellery. An official release from the brand mentioned that on purchase of gold jewellery worth Rs 50,000, customers will be gifted 200 mg gold coin, with purchase of uncut, polki and precious jewellery worth Rs 50,000, a 300 mg gold coin; and with purchase of diamond jewellery worth Rs 50,000, a 400 mg gold coin.

Malabar Gold and Diamonds operates over 360 stores across 13 countries.