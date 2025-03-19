Man arrested for breaking into BJP MP DK Aruna’s house

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police on Tuesday arrested a man for breaking into the residence of BJP MP DK Aruna in Jubilee Hills.

The Jubilee Hills police arrested Mohammed Akram (48) resident of Aman Nagar -B, Talabkatta, Hyderabad, and native of Udamsingh Nagar, Uttarakhand State. According to the police, the accused indulged in as many as 17 similar property offences in Hyderabad and Delhi.

SM Vijay Kumar, DCP West Zone on Tuesday said that on March 16, the police received a complaint from driver of the BJP MP, DK Aruna, in which he stated that on the night of March 15, he suspected something and checked the CCTV footage. In the footage it was found that an unknown person wearing a mask entered the premises by wall, entered into the first floor kitchen room by breaking down the window glass then cut off the CCTV wire and dwelled in the house for some time and fled away from the house.

Following the complaint, the Jubilee Hills police took up the investigation.

The police formed eight teams and during the course of search, by checking CCTV cameras on Tuesday, they apprehended Akram at Aman Nagar-B, near his residence.