Man steals Royal Enfield, travels to Ladakh from Hyderabad

A man who accustomed to stealing self-drive vehicle was arrested by the Cyberabad police on Thursday when he returned to Hyderabad on the Royal Enfield bike he had stolen from Bengaluru

Getting into details, Gudati Mahesh Kumar, had stolen the bike in 2020 from Bengaluru and gone to Ladakh from Hyderabad along with his five friends. The police arrested him two days ago after he returned to Hyderabad.

According to the police, Mahesh was a travel enthusiast and has plans to start a travel agency.

"Mahesh, a native of West Godavari from Andhra Pradesh loved travelling since childhood. After completing his graduation, he befriended people from different states and travelled to their places with them. However, his travel journey was bit difficult as he did not have his own vehicle. Mahesh thought that his travelling would be easier if he owns a vehicle and started stealing identity cards and documents from his friends in private hostels and used them to hire cars from self-drive agencies.

He used identity card of one of his friends to hire a Royal Enfield from Bengaluru and rode to Visakhapatnam on it. Later, he returned to Hyderabad went to Ladakh along with five other friends for 28 days.

The police said that Mahesh used to claim that he was going on a trip out of the State by producing the stolen identity cards. After crossing the State border, he would throw the GPS device from the vehicle and throw them in some trucks. The travel agency tried to contact him when he did not return within the stipulated time. They would then track the GPS, only to find it in some truck. In all the crimes, he used the same technique. The police recovered six cars and a bike from him worth Rs 70 lakh. The vehicles were stolen from self drive agencies in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra and West Bengal in 2020.