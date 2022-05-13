Man who killed his mother murdered in Hyderabad, 1 held

Hyderabad: The police on Friday morning revealed that they have arrested a accused who murdered his friend who was involved in a murder of his mother. According to the sources, a mentally retarded youth identified as Sai Tej was adopted by a couple identified as Jangaiah Yadav and Bhudevi. How Sai Tej's friends taking the advantage of mental health broke into Sai Tej house and with help of him murdered Bhudevi and fled to Srisailam with Rs 10 lakh cash and 35 tulas of gold on May 7.

It is said that Shiva and Sai Tej were there in Srisailam and with greedy of having Sai Tej share of cash and gold, Shiva crushed Sai Tej to death with the help of a stone. Shiva then took the cash and gold and filled the bag with stones and later attached the bag to Sai Tej body threw it in a pond. This incident took place in Amrabad forest area. However, Shiva surrendered before the police and confessed to the crime. The police seized Ra 1 lakh cash and 22 tulas of gold from him. Police have formed a team to nab the other accused involved in murder of Bhudevi. A case has been registered and an investigation underway. The other accused were identified as Narasimha, Sai Goud and Chintu. Efforts are on to nab these accused at the earliest, said the police.