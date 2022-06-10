Mandal bodies vying for degree college

Rajendra Nagar: The allotment of a degree college in Rajendranagar by the government stokes a vigorous campaign among the organisations of different mandals of the constituency. Delegations are in a hot pursuit to wrest the proposed institution from others by making a slew of representations to local MLA T Prakash Goud.

Only last week, the government issued orders to the Commissioner Collegiate Education permitting him to establish a degree college at Rajendranagar, making it functional from this academic year.The order, issued on June 4, has sparked jubilation not only among people of Rajendranagar mandal, but also those of the constituency where different political parties and organisations began making representations to Goud urging him to establish the college in their mandals. Rajendranagar constituency mainly consists of three mandals--Rajendranagar, Shamshabad and Gandipet. It is said that the order actually created confusion among people of the constituency. Besides the constituency, a mandal is also named Rajendranagar, while the order mentions only Rajendranagar of Ranga Reddy district in the official communication.

According to sources, the order, sanctioning a degree college, was not merely about Rajendranagar mandal but the entire constituency. "Though the order was issued approving the degree college at Rajendranagar, without specifying any mandal, it largely denoted the entire constituency in every sense. Mentioning Rajendranagar does not mean that the institution was proposed at Rajendranagar mandal. Moreover, it is the prerogative of the local MLA to decide an appropriate place to establish the institution in his constituency."

Meanwhile, organisations in Rajendranagar and Shamshabad mandals have stepped up their campaigns to get the proposed institution to their respective areas. Welcoming the move, the All-India Scheduled Castes Rights Protection Society has urged Goud to ensure speedy establishment of the college in the Government Junior College building near Budvel.

The delegation, led by its president Pacha Srinivasulu, met the MLA at his office on Thursday and urged him to set up the institution in the junior college building as the location is ideal with transport connectivity to all surrounding areas. It will help students reach the college from all directions. Meanwhile, a sources close to the MLA saidnothing has been decided yet. "We are in the process of finding an appropriate place to establish the government degree college and will take a call in the next two-three days.