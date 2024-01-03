MANUU signs MoU with Yunus Emre Institute, Türkiye

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with YunusEmre Institute, Türkiye. In the presence of MANUU Vice Chancellor, Prof.SyedAinul Hasan, the Registrar, MANUU Prof. Sk. Ishtiaque Ahmed and Consul General of TürkiyeOrhanYalmanOkan, on behalf of YunusEmre Institute signed an MoU on Tuesday.

This collaborative effort will enable to exchange visits between members of their academic and administrative staff for delivering lectures, engaging in research, developing joint projects, establishing cultural activities, exchanging students, exchange of resident & non-resident faculty members, project development & implementation, capacity building related to the educational, academic, cultural and scientific matters primarily on science diplomacy, providing technical assistance as may be required, within the scope of University missions and Academic and Scientific Cooperation Project of Türkiye .