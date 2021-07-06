Many Congress leaders will leave party after July 7: TRS MLAs

Hyderabad: TRS MLAs on Monday said that many leaders in Congress are ready to leave their party to join TRS after July 7, the day on which the new PCC President Revanth Reddy would be taking charge.

The TRS MLAs (earlier Congress MLAs) D Sudheer Reddy and Chirumurthy Lingaiah made these comments at a press conference here. Sudheer Reddy said that in the coming days especially after Revanth Reddy takes charge on July 7, many leaders would be joining TRS and other parties. The Andhra rulers, who want to protect their properties in Telangana were using 'broker' Revanth Reddy as a tool as they want to have a grip on Telangana, alleged the MLAs.

Moreover, they lashed out at Revanth Reddy for targeting them and said that the PCC president was not maintaining dignity and was using slang language only to get limelight in the media. "Instead of answering our questions, the PCC president was provoking people. He should keep his mouth in control. We will treat you as a 'pig in the mud' until you answer our questions," said Sudheer Reddy.

Meanwhile, the TRS MLAs questioned: why Revanth Reddy, in 2017 gave his resignation to TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu and why not to the Speaker? Why did the Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot join BSP MLAs into Congress? Why did Digvijay Singh made TRS MLAs join Congress? Why did Revanth Reddy attend the program of inauguration of Municipal office in Kodangal when he had resigned as MLA?

The TRS leaders alleged that Revanth Reddy restricted himself to his home during the pandemic and ignored people of the constituency. Chirumurthy Lingaiah alleged that Revanth Reddy has formed a team to blackmail people in the guise of Right to Information Act.