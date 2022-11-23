Marri Shashidhar Reddy quits Congress

Hyderabad: Former minister and senior Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy on Tuesday announced quitting the party. Releasing an eight-page letter sent to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge at a press conference, he alleged that the Telangana Congress leaders failed to win hearts of people;it was the main reason the party was facing series of electoral defeats since the formation of Telangana.

Reddy came down heavily on TPCC president A Revanth Reddy for 'selling' party posts. He alleged that the TPCC leadership was according priority to leaders who paid money to them. Taking a jibe at Revanth, he said he won't stay in the party as a home guard.

"It is painful that senior leaders are not given any importance in the Congress under Revanth leadership". He also alleged that the Congress party had joined hands with the ruling TRS in the State, adding that they lost elections after MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy became the TPCC chief.

Shashidhar Reddy had recently met Union Home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda in Delhi and expressed his readiness to switch loyalties to the saffron party. Leaders said Reddy will join the party officially during the national leaders' visit to Telangana.

"He is eyeing to contest from Sanatnagar Assembly constituency from where he lost the 2014 and 2018 elections.