Marri Shashidhar Reddy scoffs at KCR's comments

Hyderabad: Former minister and veteran Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy on Monday slammed Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for his comments that there was an international conspiracy behind the recent torrential rains in the State.

Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan here, Shashidhar Reddy said that the CM also said that the cloudburst occurred in Ladakh and Uttarakhand in the past and added that the cloudburst in Uttarakhand took place in 2009 while noting that the cloudburst will result in 100 mm of rainfall. He said the rainfall registered by the State was much greater than what the cloudburst would result. He asked KCR to provide details about his cloudburst theory.

Shashidhar mocked that KCR, who claimed to have studied 80,000 books, was not aware of the concept of the rains. He alleged that the State government was not implementing disaster management when there is a natural disaster in the State and added that the State level disaster management meetings were not held even after eight years in the State.

He also alleged that KCR was playing diversion politics in the State and warned the State government that the towns in the country would witness more floods in the days to come and asked the State government to follow disaster management rules to prevent natural calamities.