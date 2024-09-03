Live
Just In
MA&UD Prl Secretary directs officials to ensure clean water supply
Hyderabad: State Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department Principal Secretary M Dana Kishore directed the water board officials to follow the quality standards in drinking water supply in the GHMC limits.
In the wake of heavy downpours, a review meeting on drinking water supply was held with Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) officials.
During the meeting, he stated that senior officials of the water board and other staff should visit the field to remove the problems faced in sanitation and drinking water supply. Since there is a possibility of contamination of drinking water due to rains, special attention should be paid to water collection, storage, purification process, chlorination, pumping, transmission, and distribution. GHMC and HMWSSB will be coordinating in problematic areas, and special attention will be given to water logging points.
Water quality tests will be conducted in flooded areas, and tankers will supply water where contamination is present. Additionally, a control room will be established to ensure prompt responses to public complaints, he added.