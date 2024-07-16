MAUD Prpl. Secretary holds discussions with GHMC officials

Hyderabad: In the wake of heavy rains last night, Dana Kishore, principal secretary, municipal administration and urban development, held a teleconference with the officials of GHMC, enforcement vigilance and disaster management on Monday.

During the teleconference, the principal secretary inquired about the situation in many flood-affected areas. He directed the officials to inspect the flood-affected areas at the field level and ordered them to improve the conditions there.

Dana Kishore advised everyone to be vigilant in the wake of rain and ensure that traffic problems do not arise. He suggested coordinating with the traffic police if there is any water logging on the main roads.On Sunday, he inspected various areas of Serilingampally and Khairatabad zones, including Durgam Cheruvu and Nectar Garden, said a senior officer.