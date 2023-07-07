Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi conducts surprise inspection at Rajendranagar ward office

Hyderabad: Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi conducted a surprise inspection of the Rajendranagar ward office set up at the National Institute of Rural Development, Panchayat Raj (NIRD) on Thursday.

She inquired about the resolution of the complaints registered with the computer operator of the ward office.

Vijayalakshmi directly called the complainants on the resolution of complaints and inquired about the ward services and the performance of the officers.

The Mayor said that after making the ward system available to the people, the problems related to other departments and other circles can be solved apart from those related to GHMC. The administrative officer should work hard to coordinate with the concerned authorities of the ward on issues such as tree cutting, electricity supply, water works, mosquito control, dog pest control through UBD. According to the citizen charter, every problem can be solved in the ward office, but they should inform the officer against them.

Speaking regarding the sanitation, she said garbage should be removed from time to time and moved to the transfer station.

Later, she discussed the catch pits, drainage, street lights, sanitation and town planning with the concerned officials. Venkataiah, who has been working as a sanitation worker in Rajendranagar for 17 years without being absent, was honored by the mayor.

Corporator Archana Jayaprakash, Zonal Commissioner Venkanna, DC Jagan, AMC Padmavathy, ward office staff and others participated in this programme.