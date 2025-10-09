MCMC nod must for political ads in media

Hyderabad: All political campaign advertisements pertaining to the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election must secure prior approval from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) before publication or broadcast, emphasised District Election Officer (DEO) and GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan.

Karnan formally inaugurated the MCMC and Media Centre at the CPRO Section, GHMC Head Office. At the event, he confirmed that once the election schedule is announced, advertisements in electronic media, local cable networks, social media, e-papers, radio, and all other online and electronic platforms must receive prior clearance from the MCMC.

The DEO added that MCMC approval is also mandatory for all advertisements to be released in the print media on the day before polling and on polling day. Political parties, contesting candidates, and their agents must submit applications to the MCMC for clearance before releasing any campaign advertisements.

Furthermore, the DEO directed that all printed campaign materials, such as handbills and pamphlets, must carry the name and address of the publisher and printer, and strictly adhere to the Model Code of Conduct. Highlighting the role of the Media Centre, Karnan instructed the PRO to ensure that timely updates and election-related information are regularly shared with media representatives to facilitate transparent election coverage.

The MCMC committee has been constituted with the DEO RV Karnan serving as Chairman; GHMC PRO MamindlaDasharatham as Member Secretary; and other members including P Sai Ram, Narsing Rao, Manasa Krishna Kanth, and Bachan Jeet Singh.

As per the Election Commission of India guidelines, the MCMC will monitor advertisements, paid news, and all election-related content across various media platforms throughout the election period.